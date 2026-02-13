A Decisive Mandate And Defining Moment For Bangladesh

MENAFN - Asia Times) The decisive mandate secured by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in the country's 13th parliamentary election marks an inflection point for a nation emerging from institutional exhaustion.

After years of concentrated authority under Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, Bangladesh confronts the dual challenge of restoring democratic credibility and repairing economic drift.

A fragmented parliament might have prolonged paralysis. A commanding majority - which the BNP now enjoys after securing 212 of 300 seats - by contrast, offers the possibility of rule-based stability if it is used to rebuild institutions rather than dominate them.

Stability, in this reading, is not simply the absence of street agitation. It is institutional predictability via transparent budgeting, disciplined regulation, credible oversight and policy continuity.

The BNP has argued that its mandate aligns authority with a sequenced reform program. The claim is that political capital will be matched with measurable targets, administrative restructuring and fiscal realism. Whether that alignment holds will determine whether this moment becomes renewal or repetition.

The party's economic ambition is expansive. It has set a goal of transforming Bangladesh into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 - a benchmark that signals confidence but also invites scrutiny.

To underpin that growth, the manifesto commits to raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to 15% by 2035, with a medium-term target of 10%. Crucially, it proposes mobilizing an additional 2 percentage points of revenue without imposing new taxes, instead relying on compliance expansion, administrative efficiency and waste reduction.

This is an important distinction. Bangladesh's fiscal base has long been narrow, and deficit financing has often relied on opaque channels. A revenue strategy focused on enforcement and efficiency rather than new levies acknowledges the political limits of austerity in a society still grappling with inflationary strain.

Yet it also requires a capable bureaucracy and digital transparency - conditions that cannot simply be declared into existence. The success of this pledge depends less on rhetoric than on institutional discipline.

The BNP's appeal to credibility rests on its historical narrative. Its founder, General Ziaur Rahman, is credited with stabilizing a fragile postwar economy by promoting labor migration and nurturing the garment sector - two pillars that would come to define Bangladesh's export model.

Later, under Khaleda Zia, his wife and three-time prime minister, poverty reduction accelerated and women's participation in the workforce expanded significantly. These precedents are invoked to argue that the party has governed under constraint and delivered recovery before.

Historical memory, however, is not a substitute for present accountability. The global economy Bangladesh faces today is more volatile than the one that enabled its export ascent. Remittance flows are vulnerable to geopolitical shifts.

Supply chains are fragmenting. Climate stress is intensifying infrastructure costs. Ambition must therefore be matched by policy coherence and resilience planning.

Youth employment sits at the center of the BNP's reconstruction strategy. Bangladesh's demographic dividend remains potent but time-bound. Millions of young people enter the labor force annually. Without productive absorption, however, demographic promise can become social volatility.

The party proposes activating what it describes as the investment-production-employment-tax cycle. Technical education, digital training and structured overseas employment pathways are to form the backbone of this effort.

Industrial revival, small and medium-size enterprise expansion, energy security and infrastructure upgrades are intended to translate skills into jobs.

The logic is sound. Employment expands consumption, which broadens the tax base and finances further public investment. Yet the cycle functions only when governance is predictable and contracts are enforced.

Investors, domestic and foreign alike, respond to clarity and the rule of law. The BNP's majority offers the opportunity to legislate such predictability. It also bears the responsibility to avoid substituting one patronage network for another.

The manifesto's social agenda contains more targeted interventions.“Family Cards” and“Farmers Cards” aim to rationalize benefits and financial inclusion for marginalized groups. Waiving small agricultural loans of up to 10,000 taka (about US$100), including interest, is designed to revive rural liquidity.

Providing installment support to small loan institutions could ease debt pressure on vulnerable households. Wage adjustments indexed to the cost of living seek to shield laborers from inflation's erosion.

Most consequential may be the pledge to consolidate more than 100 fragmented social protection programs into an integrated digital public infrastructure. Bangladesh's safety net has long suffered from leakage and politicization.

Digitization, if executed transparently, could reduce manipulation and improve targeting. But digital reform must be accompanied by independent oversight; otherwise, centralization risks becoming another lever of control.

Women are positioned as economic catalysts rather than mere beneficiaries. Expanding women's participation in employment and enterprise has already been one of Bangladesh's quiet revolutions, particularly in garments.

Embedding gender inclusion into fiscal and industrial policy would advance not only equity but also productivity. The economic case is clear: When women earn and invest, household resilience strengthens and national output rises.

The contrast the BNP draws with its predecessor is stark. Critics argue that the Hasina era relied on concentrated patronage, capacity payments and insufficient oversight that enabled capital flight and deepened inequality.



Inflation squeezed households even as public trust eroded. Investment slowed and joblessness mounted. These economic strains fed political upheaval.

Yet it would be facile to portray the previous decade solely as decay. Bangladesh achieved notable infrastructure expansion and sustained growth for years. The lesson is not that central authority is inherently corrosive, but that unchecked authority eventually erodes accountability.

The durability of the BNP's mandate will hinge on whether it strengthens institutional guardrails rather than weakens them.

The party describes its framework as“economic democratization” - reducing regional disparities, expanding access to credit and strengthening state capacity so that growth is broadly shared.

If implemented with measurable benchmarks and transparent review, such a program could recalibrate Bangladesh's trajectory. If absorbed into partisan consolidation, it will forfeit the very stability it promises.

A decisive mandate creates the conditions for reform. It does not guarantee it. Bangladesh now stands at a juncture where authority and aspiration converge. The question is whether that convergence will yield institutions that outlast personalities.

Stability that rests on rules, not rulers, is the only kind that endures. The BNP has shown enough signs that the public may hedge its hopes on the party's intention to establish rule-based governance.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir is a professor of development studies at the University of Dhaka.

