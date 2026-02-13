Cooperation Expands Access To Childhood Cancer Medicines And Technical Resources

Earlier diagnosis is becoming a reality in countries

Several countries are showing clear improvements in early diagnosis outcomes as a result of strengthened policies, clinical guidance, training, and awareness efforts supported by PAHO.

In Peru, with national efforts supported by PAHO technical cooperation average time to diagnosis for children and adolescents with cancer reduced from 107 to 57 days, enabling earlier access to treatment. In Panama, the 50% reduction in cases diagnosed at advanced stages was achieved, leading overall to earlier detection and timely referral within the health system.

Beyond Peru and Panama, work continues with multiple countries across Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen early diagnosis policies, guidelines, referral pathways, and community awareness as part of the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC).

Timely access to life-saving medicines for children with cancer

To date, 5 public hospitals in Ecuador are receiving medicines, that treat the majority of childhood cancers, including leukemias and solid tumors. In 2026, the number of children receiving medicines through the Global Platform is expected to double, reaching 10 hospitals in Ecuador and El Salvador, with a total investment surpassing USD 3.3M, covering over 70 different medicines and formulations for chemotherapy and supportive care.

“The Global Platform has strengthened much more than access to medicines. It has helped articulate the entire supply chain, from planning and procurement to timely delivery at hospitals, while reinforcing the health system as a whole. This includes the incorporation of essential childhood cancer medicines into the basic benefits package, the development of national regulations and clinical management protocols, and the training of health professionals to ensure quality and continuity of care for children with cancer,” said María José Pinto, constitutional vice president of Ecuador and highest authority of the ministry of public health.

PAHO provides technical cooperation for the operational implementation of the Global Platform, working closely with national authorities, hospitals, and partners, and through the PAHO Regional Revolving Funds

Thanks to agreements reached through the Global Platform, additional countries across the Americas are now accessing the same high-quality childhood cancer medicines, including 6 high-priced oncology products, 5 additional cancer medicines, and 3 essential medical devices for cancer management. In 2025 alone, eleven public health entities from nine countries procured cancer-related products to address pediatric and national needs through the Revolving Funds.

Open-access resources strengthening care across the continuum

To support countries and health teams, 17 regional clinical guidelines and technical resources have been developed through cooperation between PAHO/WHO, St Jude Children's Research Hospital and strategic partners. This work was underpinned by the creation of an extensive regional pediatric cancer network and multiple technical working groups, which brought together country experts and stakeholders. All resources are available at no cost on the CureAll Americas platform

These resources address the full continuum of childhood cancer care, including early diagnosis and treatment, pediatric palliative care, nutrition and oral health, psychosocial support, and survivorship care (long-term follow-up), among others.

“Making high-quality, evidence-based resources openly available helps countries accelerate the implementation of childhood cancer policies and strengthens care where it is most needed,” noted Liliana Vasquez, Childhood Cancer Technical Officer at PAHO.“These tools are designed to be adapted and implemented across diverse health systems.”

