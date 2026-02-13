Barbados To Introduce Electoral Reform

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Julie Carrington

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has underscored the need for urgent electoral reform in Barbados, while committed to working closely with the Chapman Challenge, an initiative of the president of Barbados, His Excellency, Lieutenant Colonel, Jeffrey Bostic.

Prime minister Mottley gave the assurances after she and attorney general Wilfred Abrahams were sworn in by president Bostic at State House.

The prime minister took the Oath of Office on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and signed the instrument of appointment, followed by Abrahams. The ceremony was witnessed by prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre; The Bahamas' minister of foreign affairs and the public service, Frederick Mitchell; family members; Cabinet colleagues from the previous administration; members of the party's executive and well-wishers.

Addressing the media, Mottley said:“What transpired over the last few weeks with respect to the systems and the fact that we are dealing with legislation that is 30/40 years old is something that requires immediate attention.

“It is for this reason that I invited the observer team of the Commonwealth, the CARICOM electoral observer team, both of them are still here, and I trust that they will continue their discussions and investigations, and that they will make their recommendations to us in a way that will...benefit this nation.”

Mottley emphasised that modernising the conduct of future elections would be a priority for her government, noting that it would carefully consider the recommendations of the observer missions.

Turning to broader national development, the prime minister pledged to place greater emphasis on transforming Barbados at both the macro and individual levels.

Referring to the President's Chapman Challenge, announced during his Independence Day address last November, Mottley said her government was committed to supporting the initiative.

“I want to publicly state that my Government will wish to work with you... in making this the premier national elite programme....

“Whatever it takes for us to ensure that the Chapman Challenge is ensconced in every community and is one to which every family and individual aspires to have a relationship with, then my Government will work with you,” she told President Bostic.

The prime minister also thanked those who contributed to the government's re-election and commended the public for what she described as a peaceful and incident-free poll.

