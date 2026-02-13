Actions To Implement President Trump's Vision For Venezuelan Oil

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Trump administration is rapidly implementing president Trump's vision to reopen and develop Venezuela's oil industry for the shared benefit of the American and Venezuelan people. Thanks to president Trump's leadership, the United States has already issued several general licenses at record speed for oil and gas companies to make unprecedented investments in Venezuela's energy infrastructure.

On January 29, Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) issued Venezuela General License (GL) 46, which authorises firms incorporated in the United States to market Venezuelan oil to buyers around the world, and largely in the United States. Payment must be made on commercially reasonable terms – in contrast to the heavily discounted prices for which the corrupt Maduro regime sold oil – and must be paid into an account in the United States established and with oversight by the Departments of State and Treasury. We will assure these funds are spent transparently and for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

On February 3, OFAC issued Venezuela GL 47, which authorises firms to sell US-origin diluent – a product essential for oil production – to Venezuela. This action provides significant benefit both to the Venezuelan people and to the US economy.

On February 10, OFAC issued Venezuela GL 48, which authorises US firms to provide goods, equipment, and services for the Venezuelan oil and gas industry. By utilising this GL, US firms will play a critical role in repairing and upgrading Venezuela's oil and gas infrastructure for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

On February 13, OFAC issued Venezuela GL 50, which authorises certain firms in Venezuela to expand their operations, including pursing additional upstream oil and gas projects. On February 13, OFAC issued Venezuela GL 49, which authorises oil and gas firms to negotiate and enter into contingent contracts with Venezuela to invest in upstream oil and gas projects. The Trump Administration will subsequently review for approval the proposed contracts to ensure they advance the interests of the American and Venezuelan people. These investments will lay the foundation for the modernisation of the Venezuelan oil and gas industry, increase production, and shore up U.S. supply lines in our own hemisphere.

Venezuela holds tremendous economic potential, but years of instability, corruption, and economic mismanagement have limited the nation's growth and prosperity. These general licenses invite American and other aligned companies to play a constructive role in supporting economic recovery and responsible investment.

Additional authorisations may also be issued as necessary in furtherance of president Trump's vision. The United States is committed to restoring Venezuela's prosperity, safety, and security for the benefit of both the American and Venezuelan people. With renewed cooperation and sound economic stewardship, Venezuela can reemerge as a stable, prosperous partner whose citizens benefit from its vast natural wealth and strengthened ties with the United States.

