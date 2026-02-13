A Story About Love, Laughter, And A Life Saved, For Valentine's Week
Steve, a local man from Gloucestershire and a father, is alive today thanks to the rapid response of GWAAC's crew after a sudden, life-threatening incident. A short film being launched this week captures what survival looks like - sharing laughter in a pub, a father and son teasing each other, and the simple words“I love you.”
Around two thirds of the charity's patients are male - often fathers, sons, partners and friends. But behind every patient is a ripple effect with all those that care for the person being affected.
GWAAC's film is a reminder that love isn't just about romantic relationships, but about the meaningful moments we spend with our family and friends. And for Steve, more time together with his family was made possible thanks to donations from the public and support for GWAAC.
Steve's story is one of many. Every call-out, every mission, every intervention can ensure more time together for families like his.
Watch Steve's story here and learn more about what GWAAC did to help:
