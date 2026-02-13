TRAI Overhauls DND, Myspeed Apps To Tackle Spam Calls

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today announced revamped versions of its citizen-centric mobile apps – TRAI DND and TRAI MySpeed – aimed at enabling consumers to actively curb spam communications and know service providers' performance and submit feedback.

India's telecom sector today serves over 1.31 billion subscribers, including more than 1 billion broadband users. Despite billions of legitimate voice calls and SMS transactions every day, only a small fraction of spam incidents are formally reported. Through these revamped platforms, TRAI has improvised the technological tools that simplify the reporting process and contribute to the quality of service, in turn further empowering citizens.

TRAI DND App

A key highlight of the enhancement is the expanded multilingual interface of the TRAI DND application, widening access across India's diverse linguistic landscape and encouraging greater participation in spam reporting.

The revamped DND app offers:



Simplified and feature-rich home screen to enable ease of spam reporting and complaint tracking

Complaint registration in fewer steps with tracking through a complaint reference ID

Know Your Sender feature to know about registered headers and designated 1600- number series

Improved interface for DND preference management for customised blocking of promotional communications Improved support for both dual SIM handsets

In the year 2025, more than 17 lakh spam complaints were registered through the DND application, contributing directly to regulatory scrutiny and action against unregistered telemarketers and repeat offenders. The platform integrates with all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) through APIs, ensuring complaints are sent to the service provider systems in accordance with TRAI's regulatory framework and prescribed timelines.

TRAI encourages all telecom consumers to download and actively use the DND app to report spam calls and SMS. Structured and timely reporting strengthens collective efforts to curb unsolicited commercial communications nationwide and supports enforcement mechanisms.

TRAI MySpeed App

The revamped TRAI MySpeed application enables consumers to assess the service provider's network under real-world usage conditions for making informed choices and submitting feedback for regulatory review of quality.

In addition to measuring download and upload speeds, the app measures latency, jitter and packet loss. The app includes:



Video streaming and web browsing tests to simulate everyday usage

Advanced testing options offering continuous tests and scheduled tests, thus enabling consumers to conduct drive tests across time and geographic locations Location-based historical performance results through interactive geospatial maps

Data collected through consumer-initiated tests are anonymised and may be analysed by TRAI as part of its regulatory oversight mechanisms. This structured feedback loop contributes to improving network reliability and enabling a more seamless mobile connectivity experience for users.

MySpeed is a reliable, authentic and versatile app for consumers to know their network performance. Consumers can conduct MySpeed tests whenever they experience speed-related concerns or connectivity challenges. Feedback from consumers will also strengthen data-driven monitoring and support timely regulation.

Chairperson's Statement

Commenting on the development, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, said:

“The launch of revamped versions of the TRAI DND App and the TRAI My Speed App is a significant milestone in empowering the consumer. These versions are aimed at providing a convenient and intuitive interface while enhancing the features for present-day needs. These simple yet powerful tools at the hands of consumers enable them with the power of choice and the power of reliable assessment of service providers' performance. The revamped Apps facilitate ease of reporting an issue with just a few touches. These apps will empower the consumers to be key drivers in obtaining high quality of service.”

The revamped TRAI MySpeed and TRAI DND applications are in the process of being available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

TRAI reiterates its commitment to fostering a transparent, accountable and consumer-responsive telecom ecosystem, where citizens play a central role in curbing spam and strengthening quality of service.