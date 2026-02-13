7 Gmcs Approved For J&K: Health Ministry

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Government of India on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that seven Government Medical Colleges have been approved for Jammu and Kashmir under a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at establishing new institutions attached to existing district or referral hospitals.

Replying to unstarred question No. 2500, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said a total of 157 Government Medical Colleges have been approved across the country under the scheme, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The minister said the scheme gives preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts where no Government or private medical college exists. It seeks to strengthen tertiary healthcare facilities at the district level and enhance the availability of MBBS seats nationwide.

As per the details placed before the House, five medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir were approved in Phase I of the scheme at Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua.

In Phase III, two more colleges were sanctioned for Udhampur and Handwara in Kupwara district, taking the total number of medical colleges approved for J&K under the scheme to seven.

The minister said the funding pattern under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme follows a 90:10 Centre State sharing ratio for North Eastern and Special Category States, and 60:40 for other States and Union Territories.

The government said the initiative aims to reduce regional disparities in medical education and healthcare services, particularly in remote and underserved districts. (KNO)

