Mosque Sparks A Movement

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) A mosque in Bradford, England, is turning heads around the world. It combines daily prayers with health and fitness programs for seniors.

The initiative has quickly racked up over two million views on TikTok and other social media platforms. Major media outlets have also picked up the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seniors who attend say the mosque has changed their lives. They feel more connected, make new friends, and enjoy a sense of community.

Many of them are migrants. The mosque welcomes them in, and lets them connect with others and strengthens their mental well-being.

This mosque model keeps an old tradition alive, especially in Kashmir, where these faith centres once brought people together through prayer, wellness, and community

Today, seniors often stay indoors, especially during long winters. Cold weather limits movement and social interaction. The English template offers a healthy solution.

Kashmiri elders, especially those who regularly attend mosques, can take part in gentle workouts alongside their prayers. These sessions help boost energy, improve balance, and offer a chance to socialize with peers.

Group exercises have a bigger impact than individual activity. They encourage seniors to support one another, exchange experiences, and build confidence. Families notice the difference, as elders become more active and engaged. Communities benefit when seniors contribute to public life.

Such initiatives are exactly what Kashmir needs.

Over the years, new neighbourhoods have brought people from different areas together. Mosques could introduce routines that combine prayer, gentle exercise, and social interaction, reviving the warmth and community spirit of the old Mohallas.

Read Also Profiling Mosques in Kashmir Interferes with Muslims' Affairs: Mufti Authorities Start Mosque Mapping Drive in Kashmir ADVERTISEMENT

This approach clearly respects tradition while serving today's needs. Mosques can be places where faith, energy, and connection grow together.

Bradford has shown the way. Kashmir can follow and turn its mosques into true centers of community life once more.