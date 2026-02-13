Cancer Cases In J & K Cross 10,000 In 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that a total of 32,425 cancer cases have been recorded across J&K over the past three years, with around 10,000 cases registered in 2025 alone.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the Health and Medical Education Department said 6,804 cases were reported in the Jammu division between 2023 and 2025, while 25,621 cases were recorded in the Kashmir division between 2022 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most commonly detected cancers include lung, breast, oral, cervical, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

The government said comprehensive cancer care is being provided at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura and the State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu. Facilities include medical, surgical and radiation oncology services along with advanced diagnostics such as PET CT, CT scan and MRI.

Specialised oncology services are also available at Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar, though such facilities are not currently present at district hospitals or community health centres. PET scan services are presently limited to SKIMS Soura.

In a separate reply to a question by MLA Ahsan Pardesi, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said over 16,000 cancer cases were registered at SKIMS over the past three years. The institute recorded 5,108 cases in 2023, 5,387 in 2024 and 5,791 in 2025.

At Government Medical College Jammu, 1,767 cases were reported in 2023, 2,206 in 2024 and 2,569 in 2025. Government Medical College Srinagar registered 1,159 cases in 2022, 1,640 in 2023, 1,659 in 2024 and 1,558 in 2025.

The minister said the 100 bedded State Cancer Institute at SKIMS was established with central funding under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke at a sanctioned cost of Rs 120 crore for infrastructure. Though commissioned in December 2020, infrastructure development is still underway and around 80 percent of the facility is currently functional with manpower deployed from the main hospital.

Read Also Why Kashmir Needs Community Cancer Funds Now 32,425 Cancer Cases Reported in J&K in 3 Years: Govt

She said a proposal for creation of dedicated staff, including doctors, nurses and technical personnel, is under active consideration of the government.

The State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu has been made operational in phases since February 2023, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the apparent rise in cases, Itoo said the increase cannot be conclusively interpreted as a rise in incidence and is largely attributable to improved diagnostic capabilities and enhanced detection rates.

To manage the growing patient load, the government is augmenting diagnostic services. PET scans at SKIMS increased from 1,410 in 2024 to 2,250 in 2025. Administrative approval has also been granted for procurement of a new PET scan machine for Government Medical College Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore through the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

The government said awareness and screening programmes are being conducted through outpatient departments, health camps and under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Diseases to strengthen early detection and treatment across the Union Territory.