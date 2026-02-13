Grants Worth Rs 6,779 Cr Approved For 4 J&K Deptts

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday passed grants worth Rs 3,241.77 crore for public health engineering, Rs 1,524.82 crore for forest, ecology and environment, Rs 1,606.99 crore for irrigation and flood control and Rs 406.01 crore for tribal affairs.

The grants for the departments were passed through a voice vote after a daylong debate by the members.

Winding up the discussion on the Demands for Grants, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana expressed gratitude to all the legislators for their active participation and valuable suggestions.

He said the feedback and recommendations would form the basis for further strengthening the policy decisions, ensuring effective execution and impactful implementation of projects on the ground.

“The proposed allocations reflect the government's commitment towards balancing development with sustainability, ensuring resilient ecosystems, reliable water resources and targeted socio-economic empowerment of tribal communities across Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.

