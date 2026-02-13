Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Blast: NIA Given 45 Days To Conclude Investigation

Delhi Blast: NIA Given 45 Days To Conclude Investigation


2026-02-13 03:23:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Friday granted 45 more days to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to conclude its probe in connection with a blast near the Red Fort here on November 10, 2025.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of the Patiala House Courts granted the additional time on the NIA's plea seeking a 90-day extension on the ground of probing further the financial and digital links of the accused.


ADVERTISEMENT

The court also extended till March 13 the judicial custody of the seven accused - Amir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyab.

Soyab was produced in the court physically, while the others attended the proceedings through video conferencing.

The premier investigating agency's plea had sought an“extension of the investigation and custody remand period beyond the statutory period of 90 days, up to 180 days”, in accordance with the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), regarding the seven accused.

Read Also Delhi Blast: Interpol Help Sought To Nab Kashmir Doctor ED Attaches Al Falah University Assets, Files Chargesheet

Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car that detonated outside the Mughal-era Red Fort in the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors was actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN15022026000215011059ID1110739354



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search