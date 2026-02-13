No Proposal To Enhance Widow Pension In J&K: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal at present to further enhance widow pension under the Integrated Social Security Scheme, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme or the National Social Assistance Programme.

Replying to unstarred A.Q No. 1314 tabled by MLA Dr Devinder Kumar, the Minister in charge of the Social Welfare Department said the widow pension under ISSS and IGNWPS has already been enhanced along with other components vide Government Order No. 96-JK (SWD) of 2025 dated April 3, 2025.

The government informed the House that the existing age wise monthly pension stands at Rs 1,250 for widows aged 40 to 59 years, Rs 1,500 for those aged 60 to 79 years, and Rs 2,000 for beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

The minister said the enhanced rates are being provided to all eligible beneficiaries under the revised order.

