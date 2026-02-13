403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colliers International Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Colliers International Group Inc.: Today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were $1.61 billion, up 7% (5% in local currency), net revenues were $1.43 billion, up 9% (7% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA was $245.1 million, up 9% (6% in local currency) compared to the prior-year quarter. Colliers International Group Inc. shares T are trading down $17.54 at $143.08.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment