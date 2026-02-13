Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Colliers International Group Inc.: Today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were $1.61 billion, up 7% (5% in local currency), net revenues were $1.43 billion, up 9% (7% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA was $245.1 million, up 9% (6% in local currency) compared to the prior-year quarter. Colliers International Group Inc. shares T are trading down $17.54 at $143.08.

