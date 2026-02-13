Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Meets Saudi Counterpart In Munich


2026-02-13 03:21:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Friday.
During the meeting, both ministers tackled historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, and means to promote them at all levels, along with the latest regional and international developments, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (end)
aa


MENAFN13022026000071011013ID1110739347



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search