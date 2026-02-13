403
Kuwait FM Meets Saudi Counterpart In Munich
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Friday.
During the meeting, both ministers tackled historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, and means to promote them at all levels, along with the latest regional and international developments, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (end)
