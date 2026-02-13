403
Kuwaiti, Palestinian Fms Eye Closer Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Friday with Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Shahin on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations, and means of developing and enhancing them in varied levels, along with the latest regional and international developments, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news statement. (end)
