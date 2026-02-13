403
US Pres. Voices Complete Support For Hungary PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Friday lauded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a strong and powerful leader, voicing complete support for his re-election.
"Highly Respected Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a truly strong and powerful Leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results. He fights tirelessly for, and loves, his Great Country and People, just like I do for the United States of America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"Viktor works hard to Protect Hungary, Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER! Relations between Hungary and the United States have reached new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement under my Administration, thanks largely to Prime Minister Orban," he added.
"I look forward to continuing working closely with him so that both of our Countries can further advance this tremendous path to SUCCESS and cooperation.
"I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again. Viktor Orban is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Hungary. HE WILL NEVER LET THE GREAT PEOPLE OF HUNGARY DOWN!", he noted. (end)
asj
asj
