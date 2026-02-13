MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bracewell Promotes Three Lawyers to Senior Counsel in New York, London and Dubai

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today the promotion of three lawyers to senior counsel in the firm's New York, London and Dubai offices: Stephen C. McNamara, Shayan Najib and Rory Wilson.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of these outstanding lawyers to senior counsel," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "These outstanding lawyers personify the firm's commitment to client service excellence."

Stephen C. McNamara, Senior Counsel, New York – McNamara represents issuers, underwriters and other market participants on public and private financing transactions, including SEC-registered offerings, Rule 144A issuances, private placements, tax-exempt financings, de-SPAC business combinations, high yield notes issuances, initial public offerings and liability management exercises. McNamara represents companies across a broad array of industries, with a particular focus on the public utilities and oil and gas sectors. He received his B.A., cum laude, from Hood College and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law. McNamara has been recognized by The Legal 500 United States in Capital Markets: Equity Offerings and Energy Transactions: Electric Power, as well as by Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation in Corporate & Securities.

Shayan Najib, Senior Counsel, Dubai – Najib is an English Law qualified solicitor who advises clients on a range of commercial projects and financings. He has represented lenders and borrowers on syndicated and bilateral conventional, and Shari'a compliant co-financings, including general lending, project finance, ECA and real estate finance. Najib has also been involved with several prominent restructurings in the region. He received his B.A. from the University of Calgary and his LL.B. from the University of Edinburgh. Najib has been recognized by The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East and Africa in UAE: Infrastructure and Projects (including Project Finance) and UAE: Construction. He is also ranked by IFLR1000 in United Arab Emirates: Project Development. Najib was honored as Most Promising Newcomer at the 2021 Middle East Legal Awards.

Rory Wilson, Senior Counsel, London – Wilson advises clients on finance transactions in the energy, infrastructure and natural resource sectors. He represents lenders and sponsors on multi-jurisdictional reserve-based lending, project finance, acquisition finance and syndicated lending transactions involving oil and gas, renewable energy and power assets. Wilson has in-house experience on both the lender and sponsor side, including secondments to Energy Development Corporation in Manila and the corporate finance legal team at Standard Chartered Bank. He received his B.Sc. from the London School of Economics. Wilson went on to earn his G.D.L., with distinction, from the College of Law and his L.P.C., with distinction, from BPP Law School, UK. He has been recognized by The Legal 500 United Kingdom in Finance – Emerging Markets.







About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

