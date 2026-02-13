MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mamazing Launches Ultra Air Bassinet Stroller

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Parenting brand Mamazng has introduced its new Ultra Air stroller. The Ultra Air is one of the first carbon-fiber strollers and was designed to redefine travel for modern parenting. This most recent launch was engineered for "life on the go." Weighing 11.6 lbs, the stroller folds down to carry-on size and fits easily into overhead bins.







Other features include:



All-terrain wheels.

UPF 50+ canopy for sunprotection.

Adjustable recline. Built-in safety features such as a wrist strap, bumper bar, and one-touch brake.

"Parenting products shouldn't be heavy, complicated, or built the way they've always been built. At Mamazing, we engineer from first principles. We use smarter materials like carbon fiber and design with intention so every product removes friction for parents. Innovation only matters if it truly makes life easier, that's the standard we build to," Albert Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Mamazing, said of their recent launch.







This sentiment was echoed by Ranu Coleman, Mamazing's head of marketing, "Modern parents shouldn't have to choose between what looks good in their home and what actually makes life easier. What excites me about Mamazing is how we design with real families in mind. From 2 AM feedings to the constant on-the-go moments, our products such as the Ultra Air stroller, blend smart design with comforting ease. If we can help parents feel supported, confident, and a little more in control of their day, then we're doing our job."

Mamazing's full range of products can be found here.

