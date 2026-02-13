MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jacobs Law PLLC Announces Launch of #ForAurora Outreach Program

February 13, 2026 1:23 PM EST | Source: Plentisoft

Centennial, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Jacobs Law PLLC today announced the launch of its #ForAurora community outreach program, an ongoing food distribution initiative serving residents in Aurora and the greater Denver area. The program provides groceries and freshly prepared meals to community members through twice-monthly distribution events held on the first and third Thursdays at Eastern Hills Community Church, located at Smoky Hill and Arapahoe Road in Aurora.







Jacobs Law PLLC Announces Launch of #ForAurora Outreach Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The #ForAurora outreach program is designed to offer consistent, accessible support through a simple drive-through format. Participants arrive by car, open their trunks, and receive food directly, allowing the process to remain efficient and discreet. The program operates on a predictable schedule and does not require registration or advance notice, with the goal of making food access straightforward for individuals and families who attend during distribution hours.

"Just pull up and pop the trunk, and groceries and hot meals are provided," said Dan Jacobs of Jacobs Law PLLC. "We wanted to create something that is easy to access, respectful, and dependable for people in the community."

Representatives from Jacobs Law PLLC regularly attend the distributions to help coordinate logistics and support volunteers. The firm says the initiative reflects its broader commitment to community involvement and practical, hands-on support beyond its legal practice.

Jacobs Law PLLC is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, and operates as a Colorado Personal Injury Law Firm with a focus on civil litigation and personal injury matters. In addition to client representation, the firm produces educational resources for the public, including a Colorado personal injury guide designed to help individuals better understand their rights and options after an accident. The #ForAurora outreach program represents an extension of that public-facing mission through direct, in-person community engagement.

The #ForAurora outreach program takes place on the first and third Thursdays of each month at Eastern Hills Community Church, 25511 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO 80016, and is open to members of the Aurora community seeking food assistance in a respectful and straightforward setting.

For more information about the #ForAurora outreach program, please contact Jacobs Law PLLC using the details below.

About Jacobs Law PLLC

Jacobs Law PLLC is a Colorado-based law firm providing legal services across multiple practice areas, including personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, and related civil litigation matters. The firm is committed to community engagement through initiatives such as the #ForAurora outreach program, which focuses on supporting local communities through practical assistance and service-oriented efforts.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Jacobs

Email: ...

Organization: Jacobs Law

Phone: 303-990-8262

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Plentisoft