Judy Kim Cage's SUPERSURVIVOR Reaches #1 On Amazon In Three Categories, Inspiring Stroke Survivors Worldwide

February 13, 2026

Summary: Stroke survivor and author Judy Kim Cage has reached a major milestone as her memoir SUPERSURVIVOR claims the #1 spot on Amazon in Nervous System Diseases, Women's Health, and Motivational Self-Help categories, inspiring stroke survivors worldwide to view their physical and emotional battles from a new perspective.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Judy Kim Cage is celebrating a remarkable achievement after her book, SUPERSURVIVOR: How Denial, Resistance, and Persistence Can Lead to Success (and a Better Life) after Stroke, secured the #1 position on Amazon in three major categories: Nervous System Diseases, Women's Health, and Motivational Self-Help. This achievement shows her increasing influence among stroke survivors who respect her honest storytelling, message of resilience, and humor.







Written from lived experience, SUPERSURVIVOR offers readers an unfiltered look into what life looks like after a stroke. Judy Kim Cage takes readers back to the moment everything changed. One second, she was living a bustling, successful everyday life. The next, she was facing uncertainty about walking, independence, and even her sense of identity. She shares her thoughts through raw honesty and humor, documenting the emotional and physical battles that followed.

SUPERSURVIVOR currently holds a 5-star rating and has found a home on the shelves of readers who see their own journeys reflected in Cage's experience. The book, with its candid tone and practical insights, is a must-read for stroke survivors, caregivers, and anyone going through a major life shift.

Inside the book, Cage walks readers through the real side of recovery. She explains the ups and downs of rehabilitation and why the health journey is not linear. She also addresses the emotional challenges survivors face, including grief, anger, and the struggle to accept a changed body and lifestyle.

SUPERSURVIVOR also shines a light on topics many doctors don't fully prepare patients for. Cage shares hard-earned lessons about long-term disability, insurance systems, and self-advocacy. She hopes that the book will provide survivors with the encouragement to speak up for themselves and personalize their recovery journey. The book also focuses on rebuilding confidence and finding purpose. Cage shows that while a stroke changes everything, it does not have to define who you are. Through her honesty, readers discover how persistence and mindset help turn difficulty into motivation and even joy.

SUPERSURVIVOR is enriched with personal philosophy and practical wisdom. As a stroke survivor herself, Cage understands the fear and uncertainty that come after such a life-changing event. Her story shows how it is possible to build a meaningful life after hardship.

SUPERSURVIVOR is available on Amazon.

About the Author:

Judy Kim Cage is a stroke survivor, writer, and advocate for people facing recovery after major medical events. She has a background in finance, and never expected to become an expert in rehabilitation or healthcare systems. Her personal journey led her to share the unfiltered truth about recovery. Through her writing and advocacy, she helps others find strength, humor, and hope after the unimaginable.

