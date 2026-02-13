Toby James

Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia

Toby is Professor of Politics and Public Policy at the University of East Anglia, UK and co-Director of the Electoral Integrity Project (). He is Editor in Chief of the journal Policy Studies.

His work focuses on democracy, electoral integrity and the policy process.

His books include Elite Statecraft and Election Administration (Palgrave, 2012),, Comparative Electoral Management (Routledge, 2020), Building Inclusive Elections (Routledge, 2020), The Trump Administration: The Legacy of the President within and beyond America (Routledge, 2022), Elections During Emergencies (International IDEA, 2023) and British Labour Leaders and British Conservative Leaders (both Biteback, 2025).

Toby's research has been externally funded by the SSHRC, British Academy, Leverhulme Trust, AHRC, ESRC, Electoral Commission Nuffield Foundation and the McDougall Trust.

–present Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia

2010 University of York, PhD

