Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies, University of Essex

Carolyn Laubender, Ph.D. writes and teaches at the intersection of psychoanalysis, gender and sexuality studies, post-colonial theory, and history. She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies and Director of the BA in Childhood Studies at the University of Essex. She also serves as the Book Reviews Editor for Psychoanalysis & History. Her writing has appeared in journals like Studies in Gender and Sexuality, Psychoanalysis, Culture, and Society, Arizona Quarterly, Psychoanalysis & History, Free Associations, and Feminist Theory, among others. Her current monograph project, Psychoanalysis and the Politics of the Clinic, draws on an archive of clinical psychoanalytic encounters from mid-century Britain and its (post)colonies to theorize how the clinic constitutes an innovative realm of political action.

Associate Prof/Senior Lecturer, University of Essex

Duke University, PhD/Literature

