Jill Timms

Assistant Professor in Sociology, University of Surrey

I am a sociologist of work and the environment, focusing on. I received my PhD from London School of Economics, researching corporate social responsibility and campaigns for workers' rights in global supply chains. This involved empirical work on the luxury fashion industry, mega events like the Olympic Games and the cut flower industry.

I am Associate Professor in the Sociology Department of the University of Surrey. I am Co-Lead on the Sustainable Cut Flowers Project, investigating social and environmental impacts of supply chains. I am work with key industry stakeholders to develop models of sustainability to benefit all, including mapping of the shifting certification landscape. I also work as an independent consultant, am an Expert Advisor for the Sustainable Floristry Network and am on the Sustainable Church Flowers national committee.

I am Editor in Chief for the journal Sociology, convened the Work, Employment and Economic Life (WEEL) study group of the British Sociology Association (2017-2023), and am on the committee of the Global Studies Association. I am also a founding member of the Research Centre for the Future of Work and a Fellow of the Institute for Sustainability Institute at Surrey University.

My interest in mega-events led me to contribute to the EventRights project and I continue to take an interest in the wider developing discourse of responsible business, sustainable employment and workers' rights campaigns. I have a long standing interest in how responsibility is understand in the context of a globalising world.



2021–present Associate Professor, University of Surrey

2025–present Editor in Chief, Sociology

2015–2021 Associate Professor, Coventry University

2011–2015 Lecturer (part time), Brunel University

2013–2013 Lecturer (part time), Foundation for International Education

2004–2005 Visiting Lecturer, Queen Mary University of London

2003–2004 Visiting Lecturer, Imperial College

2001–2002 Global Civil Society Junior Fellow, London School of Economics 1999–2001 Tutor, University of Leicester



2012 London School of Economics, PhD Sociology

1999 University College Dublin, MSocSc Sociology (Distinction) 1996 Keele University, BA (Hons) Business Administration, Sociology and Social Anthropology

