Hyundai Palisade And Kia EV9 Win Canadian Car Of The Year

Hyundai Motor Co. announced on Thursday that its Palisade SUV, along with affiliate Kia Corp.'s EV9 electric SUV, has been named among the four winners at the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap agency.

A panel of 53 AJAC automotive journalists evaluated vehicles across multiple categories, citing build quality, interior ergonomics, and broad consumer appeal as key factors in their selections.

The Hyundai Palisade earned the title of Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, marking Hyundai's second consecutive win in this category after the Hyundai Santa Fe took the honor in 2025. Judges praised the Palisade's next-generation hybrid powertrain, advanced safety technologies, and overall refinement.

Meanwhile, the Kia EV9 was named Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year, after having reached the finalist stage in both 2024 and 2025. The all-electric SUV was recognized for its striking exterior design, intuitive infotainment system, and competitive pricing, making it a strong contender in the growing electric vehicle market.

“These awards demonstrate that Hyundai Motor Group vehicles continue to earn recognition in Canada for innovation, performance, and design excellence,” a company spokesperson said.

The other two category winners were the Honda Civic, named Canadian Car of the Year, and the Porsche Taycan, which took home the Canadian Electric Car of the Year award.

Adding to its accolades, the Hyundai Palisade also claimed the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award last month, presented by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury. The Palisade beat strong competitors including the Nissan Leaf sedan and Lucid Motors' Gravity SUV, cementing its position as one of the most versatile and acclaimed utility vehicles on the continent.

Industry experts note that the dual recognition of the Palisade and EV9 highlights Hyundai Motor Group's growing strength in both conventional and electric SUV markets, underscoring the company's strategy of blending innovation, style, and affordability to appeal to a wide range of consumers.