Azerbaijani President Meets With CEO Of Oracle Corporation In Munich
During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's technological transformation policy and the development of artificial intelligence under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. They noted mutual interest in expanding cooperation with Oracle, emphasizing that a framework agreement has already been reached regarding partnership prospects.
The discussion also covered long-term cooperation, including the provision of Oracle services to both state and private enterprises in Azerbaijan. The operation of three Oracle academies at leading Azerbaijani higher education institutions was also highlighted as an area of collaboration.
Additionally, the officials hailed the high level of Azerbaijan–U.S. political relations, underscoring the significance of the recently signed“Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America.” It was noted that artificial intelligence is identified as a priority direction within bilateral cooperation under this Charter.
