Sweden Announces Third $100M Aid Package To Ukraine Under PURL Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made on the Swedish government's official website.

"Sweden stands firm in its solidarity with Ukraine. Through our contribution to PURL, which will give Ukraine access to prioritized U.S. defense materiel, we are once again demonstrating that we are prepared to take concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Air defense and ammunition are crucial to allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's continued attacks. Together with our Allies and partners, we are sending a clear signal that demonstrates our shared commitment to peace and security in Europe," Minister for Defense Pal Jonson said.

This is the third time Sweden has contributed to PURL. On previous occasions, Sweden has provided $275 million for a support package together with Denmark and Norway and provided $60 million for a support package together with other Nordic and Baltic countries.

Taking into account this new contribution, Sweden has provided a total of $435 million in financial support to PURL.

On February 6, the Swedish government announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth SEK 1 billion, intended to address the country's most urgent needs in energy equipment.

Photo: gov