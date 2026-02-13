Sybiha Informs Grossi In Munich About New Russian Strikes, Nuclear Threat To Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha reported this on his X account, according to Ukrinform.

"I met with Rafael Grossi to inform [him] about Russia's reckless strikes on Ukraine's energy system that create risks for our nuclear objects and threaten nuclear and radiation safety of the entire Europe," the minister said.

He added that he informed Grossi about Ukraine's peace efforts, the country's position regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the need to counter threats caused by Russia.

Sybiha also recalled that Ukraine has proposed amendments to the IAEA Statute to develop effective mechanisms for limiting the rights and privileges of a member state recognized by the UN as an aggressor.

FM Sybiha: Russian terror puts all of Europe at risk of nuclear incident

The foreign minister thanked the IAEA for its decision to expand the mandate of monitoring missions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, for providing medical equipment and other assistance, and suggested expanding humanitarian cooperation.

As was earlier reported, dozens of drones have been detected in the observation zones of the Chornobyl and Rivne nuclear power plants, posing a direct threat to nuclear safety and security.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X