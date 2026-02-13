Energy Workers Restore Power To Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Odesa Region, With 130,000 Customers Remaining Without Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated this on Telegram, following a daily energy coordination meeting.

"The situation remains difficult after last night's shelling in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions following the nighttime attack, as well as in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region after yesterday's strikes," Svyrydenko wrote.

In particular, more than 60 crews are working in Kyiv to restore electricity supply, and repair work is also ongoing to restore heating.

"In the Odesa region, energy workers are working to restore power to more than 130,000 customers who were left without electricity. Critical infrastructure facilities have already been reconnected," she noted.

She also drew attention to the return of freezing weather next week. According to Svyrydenko, repair crews are doing everything possible to speed up repairs at all energy facilities.

Ukraine's NPPs restore over 90% of capacity

"I have instructed the relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations to prepare all necessary resources for a rapid response to possible new attacks amid severe cold. If necessary, additional invincibility centers and high-capacity generators will be deployed," she added.

As reported, Russian forces have been attacking energy infrastructure in the Odesa region for the second consecutive day. A facility in Odesa targeted in the attack on the night of February 13 sustained significant damage.

