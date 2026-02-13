Stubb: Putin Fails Strategically

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

As Stubb noted, he would not give advice to Ukrainians, but he believes they will win this war.

"First of all, Putin has failed strategically. He wanted to make Ukraine Russian, it became European. He wanted to prevent the enlargement of NATO, he got Finland and Sweden. And he wanted to keep our defense expenditure down, and it's now going up to 5%," Stubb emphasized.

He stressed that Russia is also losing in the military dimension. He noted that Russia's territorial gains on the front in Ukraine are minimal. At the same time, in December last year alone, Ukraine managed to eliminate about 34,000 Russian soldiers in just one month, while Russia was unable to compensate for these losses with new recruitment.

"So my answer is – just keep on what you are doing, and at the end of the day you will prevail and win this war," Stubb addressed Ukrainians.

As previously reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a reset of the transatlantic partnership, acknowledging a deep divide between Europe and the United States.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13, a leading global forum for discussing key international security challenges.

About 1,000 representatives from nearly 120 countries are taking part in the three-day event, including almost 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, and more than 30 defense ministers, as well as leaders of over 40 international organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Petteri Sopanen / Yle