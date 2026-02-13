Merz Calls On EU To Unlock Its Defense Potential

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinforms correspondent, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this during the opening of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"Europe must become a global political actor with its own security strategy. By the way, as a reminder to those who may not know: in Article 42 of the Treaty on European Union, we commit to mutually assist one another in the event of an armed attack on Europe. We must clearly define how we want to organize this in a European way. Not as a substitute for NATO, but as an independent, strong pillar within the Alliance," Merz emphasized.

He stressed that a sovereign Europe is the best response to a new era of great-power politics, in which the rules-based international order is under threat of destruction.

According to him, Europe must focus on what matters most: preserving and strengthening freedom, security, and competitiveness. To achieve this, it is necessary to stop the limitless growth of European bureaucracy and regulation that hampers innovation and entrepreneurship.

Merz said that the day before he had held intensive consultations with European leaders, including President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and that a joint roadmap for a strong and sovereign Europe is now being developed.

"Russia's GDP currently amounts to about EUR 2 trillion. The GDP of the European Union is almost ten times higher. And yet today Europe is not ten times stronger than Russia," he stressed.

"Our military, political, economic, and technological potential is enormous. But for a long time we have been unable to realize it due to restrictive measures. The most important thing now is to abandon the limiter in our heads. We have the potential. In the era of great powers, our freedom can no longer be taken for granted. It is under threat. Firmness and determination are needed to defend this freedom."

As previously reported, Merz earlier stated that the Bundeswehr would become the strongest conventional army in Europe.

Photo: MSC