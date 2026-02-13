Zelensky Meets Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He expressed condolences to the victims of the Iranian regime and noted that Ukraine supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future.

"During our conversation, we focused on the situation in Iran and the areas where the Iranian people need support. We discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and any other dictatorial regimes," Zelensky said.

The interlocutors condemned cooperation between Russia and Iran, in particular the supply of Shahed drones by the Iranian regime to Russia and the transfer of licenses for their production. They emphasized that such a partnership poses a real threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire region.

Zelensky thanked the Crown Prince of Iran for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. "It is vital to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to help on its part," he noted.

For his part, as reported by the Office of the President, the Crown Prince thanked Ukraine for recognizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

As previously reported, the 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13 – a leading global forum for discussing key international security challenges.

About 1,000 representatives from nearly 120 countries are taking part in the three-day event, including nearly 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, more than 30 defense ministers, and leaders of over 40 international organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Office of the President