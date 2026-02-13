Classical Music Concerts To Be Held At Kyiv's Points Of Invincibility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The organizers told Ukrinform about the events.

"When everything else is taken away, warmth, safety, certainty, music restores what matters most, our humanity. These concerts are about solidarity with Ukrainians and about a simple message, you are not alone, we stand together," emphasized Silke Johnstone, head of The Humanity Funds, which is a co-organizer of the project.

The first of the six planned concerts will take place on the evening of February 13 at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv.

The program will feature Ukrainian and American classical music performed by the Kyiv Classic Orchestra under the direction of UNESCO Artist for Peace and People's Artist of Ukraine Herman Makarenko.

The orchestra will perform works by Semen Hulak-Artemovsky, Myroslav Skoryk, George Gershwin, and other composers, as well as the popular Ukrainian folk song "Oi na hori dva dubky."

Upcoming concerts will be announced on the orchestra's Facebook page.

Photos provided by the organizers of the project "Cold Winter 2026: Kyiv and Seattle Together"