Zelensky, Merz Discuss Joint Weapons Production Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President's official website stated this in an article.

Zelensky thanked Germany for its significant contribution to protecting lives during the full-scale Russian war and particularly highlighted the supply of air defense systems that have saved thousands upon thousands of people.

The key topics of discussion included further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace, and energy support.

Zelensky said that earlier in the day he had personally visited the first Ukrainian-German drone manufacturing enterprise. Zelensky and Merz discussed continuing defense cooperation and implementing other joint projects that could make Ukraine and Germany stronger.

Ukraine to receive 10,000 drones produced jointly with Germany in 2026 – Zelensky

Special attention was also given to diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. He briefed Merz on meetings between the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides, as well as preparations for upcoming negotiations. He also spoke about work on relevant documents and their key provisions.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector and recovery efforts. Zelensky thanked Germany for its support and informed his counterpart about current needs.

As previously reported, Zelensky, together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, visited the production facilities of the joint Ukrainian-German enterprise Quantum Frontline Industries GmbH in southern Germany.