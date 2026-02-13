Berlin Format Supports Ukraine Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this on X while participating in the Munich Security Conference alongside other world leaders, Ukrinform reports.

"We reaffirmed our readiness to provide strong security guarantees after the fighting ends, with a crucial US backstop and monitoring role," von der Leyen stated.

She added that at the same time, European, American, and Ukrainian partners have prepared a joint Prosperity Framework, based on reforms, EU integration, and the mobilization of public and private capital.

Europe is also strengthening its direct support for Ukraine, the European Commission President recalled, noting that the EU is finalizing a EUR 90 billion loan to support the functioning of the Ukrainian state, while simultaneously reinforcing air defense systems and boosting defense capabilities.

The EU is also increasing the cost of the war for Russia through a 20th sanctions package, which is expected to be approved soon, she emphasized.

"Our goal is clear: to ensure Ukraine can negotiate peace on its own terms, from a position of strength and with a safe, secure and prosperous future for its citizens within the EU," von der Leyen said.

As previously reported, the 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13 - a leading global forum for discussing key international security challenges.

Up to 1,000 representatives from nearly 120 countries are taking part in the three-day event, including almost 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, more than 30 defense ministers, and leaders of over 40 international organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Archive photo: Office of the President