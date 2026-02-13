Sybiha: We Expect Concrete Decisions From Geneva Talks, Not History Lectures

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a discussion at the Munich Security Conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that two rounds of trilateral talks have already taken place in Abu Dhabi and noted that, thanks to U.S. leadership, there is an opportunity to make progress. At the same time, he stressed that pressure on Russia must be increased in parallel, and that the necessary tools to do so are available.

Sybiha said he agrees with the assessment that there are currently no signs from the Russian side of any readiness for serious negotiations. By contrast, Ukraine has prepared realistic proposals.

“Of course, there can be no peace agreements at the expense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. But in any case, if we are talking about a 20-point plan, three points remain that must be agreed at the leadership level, and we have workable proposals. We therefore very much hope that during the next round we will not hear any additional history lectures. This is not about the process – now is the time for action, for concrete and decisive steps,” Sybiha emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has already begun preparations for a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation at the next round of talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva will be led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.