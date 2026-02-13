Defense Tech, Air Defense, And Win-Win Partnerships: Fedorov Summarizes Ramstein Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov shared details of the meetings on Facebook following the Ramstein talks.

“In addition to the Ramstein-format meeting, I held a number of bilateral talks with colleagues. I presented my priorities as defense minister, our vision, and concrete projects aimed at building win-win partnerships,” he said.

Among other meetings, Fedorov held talks with Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

“Ukraine is developing some of the most affordable and effective defense tech solutions and is ready to share this experience. At the same time, we need partners' assistance to counter ballistic threats. We discussed the PURL program as a key mechanism for providing Ukraine with critically needed missiles,” Fedorov noted.

In talks with UK Defense Secretary John Healey, the sides discussed implementation of the cooperation roadmap under the century-long partnership, as well as delivery timelines and volumes for Octopus interceptors.

Discussions with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius focused on contributions to strengthening drone assault units, the development of mid-strike capabilities, and counter-drone measures. The sides also reviewed possibilities for replacing Mavic drones with Ukrainian-made solutions in cooperation with partners.

A separate focus was placed on cooperation within the“Patriot for Ukraine” program.

Fedorov also held talks with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, and Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty.

“The key topic of all meetings was military assistance to Ukraine, first and foremost strengthening air defense. This is a priority task set by the President,” the defense minister emphasized.

The talks also covered promising areas of cooperation, including the search for low-cost and effective solutions to counter Shahed-type drones, the supply of long-range artillery, the launch of joint production projects, and additional partner contributions to the PURL program.

Fedorov thanked partners for their strong and consistent support for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, agreements reached following the Ramstein-format meeting include $38 billion in partner support for Ukraine in 2026.