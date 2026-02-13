Trump Claims Russia Wants Peace Deal, Urges Zelenskyy To“Move”
Asked by a reporter about progress in peace negotiations, Trump said that the Ukrainian leader needs to“move” in order not to miss the chance to conclude a peace agreement.
“Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky is going to have to get moving. Otherwise, he is going to miss a great opportunity. He has to move,” Trump stressed.Read also: Russia not ready for serious talks, will end war only after exhaustion - Merz
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during recent meetings in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. side pushed for an accelerated timeline for reaching peace agreements between Ukraine and Russia and also discussed the possibility of holding a nationwide referendum in Ukraine in the coming months.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine (archive)
