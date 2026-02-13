Azerbaijani Air Force Conducts Inspections At Its Headquarters (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the 2026 training plan, inspections were conducted in the Air Force, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, located on the territory of the military unit, was visited. Following the drill review of military personnel and the inspection of the material training base, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

The Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense inspected the troops' training to be brought to a high level of combat readiness, the organization and conduct of combat duty, the state of logistical and technical support, and the activities of headquarters. Additionally, military personnel were assessed on command training and physical fitness standards.

Subsequently, meetings were held with the flight and technical personnel. The combat readiness level of military aviation, its capabilities, and the processes carried out for its effective use were assessed, and the runways and simulator classrooms were inspected.

During the inspection, the flight experience of military pilots and the implementation of training exercises in accordance with the plan were evaluated. The professional level of the personnel, the practical mastery of modern weapons and equipment, and the quality of training and exercises were examined.

Based on the results of the inspections, the service-combat activities of the Air Force and the training-combat skills of the personnel were assessed positively.