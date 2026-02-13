Serbian Ambassador Cites Significant Growth In Economic Ties With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are experiencing significant growth, Serbia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dragan Vladisavljević, said at a reception marking Serbia's Statehood Day and Armed Forces Day, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Vladisavljević stated Serbia is investing substantial effort and resources into building a modern, well-organized, and well-equipped army.

“Today, alongside our National Day, we also celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Serbia. For two centuries, we have honored our brave army, which has safeguarded our freedom and progress in both times of peace and war. Alongside a strong army and a stable economy, another foundation of our sovereignty and foreign policy lies in the many bridges of friendship and cooperation we have developed. Among these friendly relations, particularly valuable are those that have stood the test of time and circumstances,” he said.

Vladisavljević noted that relations with Azerbaijan are among those enduring partnerships, built on full mutual understanding of key challenges and shared values.

“Our bilateral relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, with full coordination of foreign policy activities and issues of mutual interest. In recent years, we have observed significant momentum in political engagement and reciprocal visits and contacts between our officials, as well as notable growth in bilateral economic ties and trade volumes. Given this, I am confident that we will celebrate each future Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia under conditions of even more intensive and meaningful cooperation and friendship with the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.