Dr. Michael Lebow Launches Healthcare Made-Easy Grant To Support Aspiring Healthcare Innovators Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $1,000 Scholarship Encourages Undergraduate Students to Advance Accessible, Patient-Centered Care Through Innovation and Compassionate Service

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Lebow, a nationally recognized board-certified vascular surgeon, announces the launch of the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant, a competitive scholarship program designed to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare-related fields. The grant awards $1,000 to one exceptional student who demonstrates a commitment to making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and compassionate through innovative approaches to patient care.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States who are pursuing or planning to pursue careers in nursing, pre-medicine, public health, allied health, or other healthcare disciplines. Dr. Michael Lebow established this grant to identify and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals who share his dedication to transforming patient care through minimally invasive techniques, service excellence, and forward-thinking solutions.

"Healthcare's future depends on professionals who prioritize both innovation and compassion," says Dr. Michael Lebow. "This grant seeks to recognize students who understand that making healthcare more efficient and accessible requires not only technical skill but also genuine commitment to serving patients with dignity and care."

To qualify for the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant, applicants must submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words responding to the prompt: "As a future healthcare professional, how do you plan to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, or compassionate? Share how your personal journey or values align with Dr. Michael Lebow's mission to improve patient care through innovation, service, and minimally invasive approaches."

Essays will be evaluated based on clarity, originality, alignment with the prompt, and the applicant's demonstrated passion for creating meaningful impact in healthcare. The selection committee seeks candidates who exhibit critical thinking about healthcare challenges and propose actionable approaches to improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Michael Lebow brings extensive expertise to his mission of advancing healthcare accessibility. After graduating from Brown University and earning his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, he completed advanced surgical training at Louisiana State University and a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at the University of Tennessee. His career reflects a unique combination of military discipline, medical excellence, and compassionate patient care. As founder of the Limb Preservation Center in Jonesboro, Georgia, Dr. Michael Lebow remains at the forefront of vascular innovation, specializing in restoring circulation, preventing amputations, and delivering world-class care through minimally invasive vascular techniques.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Michael Lebow has served in leadership roles at premier medical institutions, directed endovascular programs, contributed to groundbreaking research, and mentored emerging medical professionals. His commitment to collaborative care and patient-focused solutions drives this scholarship initiative, which aims to cultivate future healthcare leaders who will carry forward his vision of accessible, efficient, and compassionate medical care.

The application deadline for the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant is April 15, 2026. The scholarship winner will be announced on May 15, 2026. Students from all healthcare-related majors are encouraged to apply, and the scholarship is available to eligible students attending accredited institutions nationwide.

For complete eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and submission instructions, visit .

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Michael Lebow

Organization: Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at