Lower House Speaker: Media Key Partner In National Development Process

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to strengthening cooperation with national media institutions to ensure that information reaches the public from official sources with transparency and clarity, expressing pride in the role of Jordanian journalism in reinforcing trust between citizens and state institutions.Al-Qadi made the remarks while patronizing a ceremony held by Hayat Media Group marking the 20th anniversary of Radio Hayat's launch, in the presence of lawmakers, senators and journalists. He praised the group's professional journey and its impact on Jordan's media landscape.The Speaker underscored that the media is an essential partner in the nation-building process, noting that since its establishment, Jordan has been a state of institutions and a bearer of a noble message. He said the Lower House, as the House of the People, exercises its legislative and oversight roles based on constitutional responsibility and right, working in complementarity with other branches of government."The strength of the state lies in the cooperation of its authorities, the awareness of its people, a free and responsible media, and the resilience of its internal front led by a wise leadership supported by a valiant army and security agencies," Al-Qadi said.He added that Jordan is navigating a challenging phase amid growing regional complexities, intertwined interests and escalating attempts to spread rumors, sow doubt and incite discord."In this context, awareness is the foundation awareness of what is being plotted against the homeland and of the dangers posed by rumors," he said, stressing the media's responsibility to verify information before publication. "The battle of awareness is no less important than other battles in defending Jordan. It is the solid wall that protects our internal front from malicious attempts to spread falsehoods about the Kingdom."Al-Qadi affirmed that Jordan has endured and will continue to endure. "A nation led by the Hashemite leadership, surrounded by its people, army and security services the protectors of the land and its people will not be defeated," he said.He also emphasized that despite the grave developments in the region, the Palestinian cause remains a matter of justice and right in the conscience of every Jordanian. He reiterated that Jordan's position remains firm and unwavering in supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.