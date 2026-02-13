Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque


2026-02-13 03:15:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military measures at the gates of the mosque and the entrances to the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, 65,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
When worshipers arrived at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupation forces halted them at iron gates and inspected their identification and possessions. Additionally, they blocked many people from entering the Bab al-Rahma cemetery and halted those who were arriving.
As part of a systematic campaign of restrictions aimed against Palestinians, the occupation authorities have intensified their policy of preventing Palestinians from entering the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the holy month of Ramadan draws near.

MENAFN13022026000117011021ID1110739255



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search