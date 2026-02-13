Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military measures at the gates of the mosque and the entrances to the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, 65,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.When worshipers arrived at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupation forces halted them at iron gates and inspected their identification and possessions. Additionally, they blocked many people from entering the Bab al-Rahma cemetery and halted those who were arriving.As part of a systematic campaign of restrictions aimed against Palestinians, the occupation authorities have intensified their policy of preventing Palestinians from entering the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the holy month of Ramadan draws near.