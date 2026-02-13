MENAFN - GetNews) Internally Forced Galvanized Expansion Bolts – Achieving Superior Vibration Resistance in Hollow Brick and Aerated Concrete Block Walls

Achieving reliable fixation in hollow brick and aerated concrete block walls has always been a challenge in the construction installation field. Traditional expansion bolts are prone to loosening in these lightweight walls, while internally forced galvanized expansion bolts, with their unique working principle, perfectly solve this technical bottleneck, exhibiting superior vibration resistance.

I. Innovative Internally Forced Working Principle

Internally forced galvanized expansion bolts employ an "inside-out" expansion mode. When the bolt is tightened, the internal wedge-shaped structure pushes the expansion sleeve to expand evenly in all directions. This design concentrates the expansion force deep within the wall, forming a large contact area and significantly increasing the anchoring depth. Tests in hollow brick walls show that its anchoring force is 2.3 times higher than traditional expansion bolts, and 1.8 times higher in aerated concrete blocks.

II. Superior Vibration Resistance

Through a special elastic retention design, internally forced galvanized expansion bolts can maintain a stable preload even under continuous vibration. Laboratory simulation tests show that under vibration conditions of 15Hz frequency and 0.5g acceleration, after 100 hours of continuous operation, the preload attenuation rate does not exceed 12%. Its dynamic pull-out resistance is more than twice that of traditional products of the same specifications, fully meeting the fixing requirements of air conditioner outdoor units, ventilation equipment, and other equipment operating in vibration environments.

III. Long-lasting protective galvanized surface

Hot-dip galvanizing is used, with a zinc layer thickness exceeding 80μm, combined with a yellow passivation process, forming triple protection. Salt spray testing exceeds 600 hours, meeting the requirements for long-term outdoor use. The galvanized layer exhibits excellent wear resistance during installation, maintaining complete corrosion resistance even after multiple adjustments to the installation position.

IV. Wide installation adaptability

The internal clamping design makes it suitable not only for standard hollow bricks and aerated concrete blocks but also for various lightweight wall materials. Optimized installation guide design ensures optimal anchoring effect with every installation. With professional installation tools, a single person can complete an installation in under 3 minutes, increasing efficiency by 40% compared to traditional methods.

