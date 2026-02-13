USA AI Summit LLC Announces The Launch Of The USA AI Summit 2026 In Manhattan

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Future of Intelligence Takes Center Stage at New York's Premier Gathering of Global AI Innovators.

New York City, NY, USA - USA AI Summit LLC officially announces the launch of the USA AI Summit 2026, a landmark gathering designed to unite thought leaders, developers, researchers, founders, and innovators at the forefront of artificial intelligence. Positioned as a leading usa artificial intelligence summit, the event will take place on November 7, 2026, at 515 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (Jay Suites – The Beatles Room).

As a premier AI summit and dynamic artificial intelligence summit, the USA AI Summit 2026 will explore how intelligent systems are reshaping industries, redefining creativity, and transforming the future of work. Organized by USA AI Summit LLC, the event represents a major milestone for the evolving AI ecosystem in the United States and beyond.

A Global Gathering in the Heart of Manhattan

Set in the world's business capital, this highly anticipated AI Summit USA positions New York City at the center of global AI dialogue. As a premier NYC AI summit, the event aims to foster collaboration across disciplines, industries, and borders.

The New York AI Summit will convene leading voices in technology and innovation under the theme“The Future of Intelligence.” Through keynotes, hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and curated networking sessions, attendees will gain direct exposure to the ideas shaping tomorrow's intelligent systems.

Recognized as a standout NYC AI summit, the event reflects Manhattan's role as a hub for innovation, finance, education, and entrepreneurship. From transportation and healthcare to cybersecurity, finance, marketing, and automation, artificial intelligence continues to power data analysis, diagnostics, personalization, and smarter decision-making across industries and daily life.

What Attendees Will Gain

The USA AI Summit 2026 is structured to deliver a comprehensive experience for professionals, founders, students, and innovators alike.

As a leading AI conference in the USA, the summit offers:

. Cutting-edge knowledge from AI pioneers and industry disruptors

. Hands-on learning through live workshops and labs focused on AI and machine learning

. Global networking opportunities with developers, founders, and researchers

. A Startup Showcase featuring AI tools, live demos, and emerging research

. AI career development through job fairs, mentorship sessions, and recruiting events

. Critical conversations on AI ethics, policy, and the future of intelligence Designed as a forward-thinking ai summit conference, the event emphasizes themes such as Next Intelligence, Future Now, Empowering Innovation, Smarter Tomorrow, Think Forward, and Cognitive Shift, reflecting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

Meet the Visionaries

The USA AI Summit 2026 features an expanding roster of world-class speakers who represent leadershipacross technology, education, entrepreneurship, and systems transformation.

Phillip Meade, Ph.D.

Dr. Phillip is a transformational leadership expert with over 30 years of experience in systems design and culture change. As a senior leader at NASA, he led the cultural transformation following the Columbia tragedy, guided the workforce transition during the Space Shuttle retirement, and helped reinvent Kennedy Space Center into the world's busiest commercial spaceport.

Sebastian Uzcategui

A Venezuelan-born entrepreneur, trader, and founder of Stocks University, Sebastian has helped over 1,200 students through accessible financial education. He has spoken at churches, seminars, and AI summits, leveraging AI in trading and business while advocating faith, service, and financial freedom.

Erik Conn

An artificial intelligence consultant, educator, speaker, and author of The Algorithm of Power, Erik Conn is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations work alongside AI. As founder of AI Learning House and AILiteracy, he specializes in AI literacy, prompt engineering, workforce reskilling, and practical AI implementation across industries.

Nelly V. Tacheva

Founder of Tangra and a visionary leader in AI and immersive technology, Nelly V. Tacheva brings expertise in business analytics, mathematics, computer science, and education. At Rutgers Business School, she teaches Immersive Marketing, exploring how AI, AR, and VR are reshaping storytelling and customer engagement.

Together, these speakers exemplify the innovation and insight expected at this ny ai summit.

Event Details

● Date: November 7, 2026

● Location: 515 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

● Venue: Jay Suites – The Beatles Room

● Organizer: USA AI SUMMIT LLC

● Phone: (518) 797-4101

● Email:...

● Website:

Ticket Options

Attendees can choose from several access levels:

Silver Ticket: $450

Full access to the event venue and sessions for an immersive in-person experience.

Gold Pass: $600

Full access to all sessions with a meal included.

Virtual Ticket: $150

Live streaming of all keynotes and sessions with live Q&A, plus post-event access to session recordings. Registration is available through the official website, where attendees can select their preferred ticket option and complete the registration process.

A Defining Moment for AI in the United States

As artificial intelligence continues to drive transformation across healthcare, education, finance, transportation, marketing, cybersecurity, and automation, the USA AI Summit 2026 aims to serve as acentral forum for progress, collaboration, and responsible innovation.

By bringing together pioneers, educators, technologists, and emerging startups, this leading ai usa gathering reinforces New York's position as a global nexus for technology and enterprise. The summit is designed not only to inform but also to empower participants to build, implement, and lead in an AI-driven economy.

With anticipation building and seats limited, the USA AI Summit 2026 invites innovators from across the country and around the world to take part in this transformative experience.

For more information and ticket registration, visit: .