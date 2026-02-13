New Book“Siete Naciones, Una Bandera” Redefines Mexico's Geopolitical Identity Through Applied Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



MEXICO CITY - Feb 13, 2026 - Entrepreneur and systems analyst Pepe Kamel announces the release of his provocative new book, Siete Naciones, Una Bandera: La guía definitiva para entender México (Seven Nations, One Flag: The Definitive Guide to Understanding Mexico). Published by Editorial KAMELIAS, the work challenges the traditional monolithic view of Mexico, proposing instead a sophisticated framework of seven distinct socio-economic and cultural "nations" operating under a single flag.

As global supply chains shift and "nearshoring" places Mexico at the center of the North American economic axis, Kamel argues that a generic understanding of the country is no longer sufficient for investors, policymakers, or citizens. Using his proprietary Applied Intelligence methodology, Kamel deconstructs the territory to reveal how geography, history, and regional identity dictate the country's future.

"Mexico is not a single country; it is a puzzle of seven distinct identities striving for a common destiny," says Pepe Kamel. "To lead, invest, or live in Mexico effectively, one must stop looking at state lines and start understanding the geopolitical forces that truly move our economy and our people."

Key features of the book include:



The Seven Nations Framework: A deep dive into the unique drivers of Mexico's regional powers, from the industrial North to the ancestral South.

Applied Intelligence: A strategic approach to decoding national events through systems thinking and geopolitical data.

The Manifesto for Unity: A visionary proposal for a more competitive Mexico that leverages its internal diversity as a global advantage. Visual Analysis: Over 20 exclusive maps and charts illustrating the demographic and economic realities of the "Seven Nations."



Siete Naciones, Una Bandera is an essential read for anyone looking to move beyond headlines and gain a master-level understanding of one of the world's most complex emerging powers.

The book is available now in Print and Digital formats via Amazon and select bookstores through Editorial KAMELIAS.

About the Author:

Pepe Kamel is an entrepreneur and analyst with extensive experience in insurance, construction, and systems development. Having lived in Italy, Mexico, and the United States, he brings a unique global perspective to his analysis of Mexican geopolitics. He is the founder of KAMELIAS Group and a leading voice in human-centric technological integration.