Allied Steel Buildings Delivers Integrated Steel Solutions Through Automated Steel Fabrication

Allied Steel Buildings, a reputable steel manufacturer and engineering-driven fabricator with 23 years of industry experience, has commissioned a world-first automated steel fabrication system at its McGregor, Texas, facility, designed to deliver unmatched traceability, precision, and production capacity. By digitally linking engineering data, material flow, and fabrication in a single automated environment, the system enables consistent quality control at every stage, higher throughput, and full visibility from design to finished product, all from one manufacturing source.

The installation represents a major advancement in industrial construction, enabling developers, EPCs, general contractors, data center operators, and industrial clients to source fully integrated building systems and specialty structural steel from a single manufacturing partner.

Speaking to the media, Andreas Gangl from Zeman Bauelemente said,“What certainly stands out on the machine setup at Allied is that all the Zeman machines communicate with each other. The system ensures that required secondary parts arrive at the assembly station on time to be fitted onto the steel beam, with a quality check on every individual part and without any manual material handling in between.”







“The fabrication line allows continuous material flow for robotic assembly and welding while maintaining a high degree of flexibility, including the ability to remove beams for manual finish welding without interrupting the automated workflow,” Andreas Gangl added.

The innovation extends beyond robotics to a complete rethinking of the fabrication process. With Zeman automation supporting a fully integrated workflow, Allied has unified engineering, fabrication, and structural accessories under one roof, eliminating multi-vendor coordination and addressing one of construction's most persistent challenges: coordinating multiple suppliers under compressed timelines.







Allied's McGregor facility is strategically positioned in Central Texas, a region rapidly emerging as a manufacturing hub. With over 6,000 structures delivered across 72 countries, Allied has established itself as a specialist in hybrid structures that blend conventional steel with pre-engineered building systems. The company serves demanding sectors including data centers, aerospace, EV manufacturing, cold storage, aircraft hangars, and other mission-critical facilities.

The new automated fabrication capability builds on Allied's existing strengths in design flexibility, advanced collaboration software, and in-house fabrication agility. Allied also maintains manufacturing operations in Galicia, Spain, with additional offices in Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Colombia, and Panama.







“Construction is challenged by tighter schedules, rising complexity, and coordination risk,” states Michael Lassner, CEO.“Allied exists to deliver an integrated solution to remove that friction.”

The result is a manufacturing approach that delivers fewer vendors, faster schedules, cleaner installations, and project-specific steel solutions, all from one Texas-based manufacturer equipped with automation technology found nowhere else in the world.







About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings designs, engineers, and fabricates pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures for some of the world's most demanding industries. From cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Spain, Allied delivers solutions and timelines competitors cannot match.

Notable projects include Form Energy's 420,000 SF Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of structural steel), the SoFi Center for Tiger Woods' TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in five weeks), and Navistar's 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility (6,000+ tons of structural steel).

*Equipment installed September 2023.

For more information, visit .

