Taylor's Scrapyard And Metal Recycling Reports Steel Prices Continue Upward Trend In Early 2026

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling reports continued steel price increases in early 2026, following strong gains in January and February. The upward trend reflects seasonal demand from mills and manufacturers. The company provides scrap metal purchasing, recycling, demolition, and ongoing scrap management services across Cartersville and surrounding Georgia communities, helping sellers benefit from favorable market conditions.

Cartersville, GA - February 13, 2026 - Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling announces a continued rise in steel prices for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a market pattern that has remained consistent over the past several years. After a strong start in January, the market has recorded another increase in February, reinforcing positive momentum across the sector.

This upward movement follows a familiar seasonal trend where pricing strengthens in early months due to increased demand from mills and manufacturing operations. As steel consumption rises across construction and industrial markets, suppliers and recycling facilities are seeing improved buying activity.

The current market performance presents a favorable environment for individuals, contractors, and businesses looking to sell scrap metal. With prices trending upward, sellers have an opportunity to benefit from stronger returns as mills continue sourcing quality processed material.

Services Provided by Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling offers comprehensive metal purchasing, processing, and demolition services for individuals and commercial clients. From scrap metal recycling to specialized scrap metal demolition, the company supports residential, contractor, and industrial customers with efficient solutions tailored to each job.



The company buys a wide range of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including steel, iron, copper, aluminum, and brass. Materials are weighed accurately and priced competitively based on current market conditions. Sellers receive straightforward service designed to keep transactions smooth and efficient from start to finish.

For customers seeking scrap metal recycling in Atlanta, Cartersville, and the North Atlanta area, the yard provides convenient drop-off options and fast unloading assistance. Their team processes and prepares materials for shipment to mills, ensuring metal is properly sized and sorted to meet industry specifications.

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling also provides scrap metal demolition in Canton, Cartersville, and the North Atlanta area, which contractors rely on for structural teardown and large-scale cleanups. Crews safely remove metal components from buildings, industrial equipment, and job sites while prioritizing efficiency and organized material recovery. In addition to demolition and purchasing, the company assists businesses with ongoing scrap management solutions. Regular pickups, container services, and project-based removal help manufacturers and contractors keep work sites clear while maximizing the value of recyclable metal.

About the Company

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling is a full-service scrap metal facility serving customers near Cartersville and surrounding communities. The company purchases and processes a wide range of metals for resale to mills that manufacture new products. With a focus on competitive pricing, efficient service, and dependable operations, the business continues to support contractors, businesses, and individuals across the region.