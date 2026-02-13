Urbanpal And Ardi.Choke Launch Limited-Edition Ramadan Collection Celebrating Palestinian Heritage

MENAFN - GetNews)



UrbanPal and Ardi Launch Limited-Edition Ramadan Collection Celebrating Palestinian Heritage

Hebron & Nablus, Palestine - UrbanPal, in collaboration with Palestinian woman-owned brand Ardi, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of a limited-edition collection of table runners and kitchen aprons, arriving just in time for Ramadan. Thoughtfully designed, ethically sourced, and deeply rooted in heritage, this special collection brings the spirit of Palestine into homes around the world-one gathering at a time.

From Hebron to a family-run workshop in the heart of Nablus, every piece in this collection tells a story. The fabrics were sourced from Syria and brought into Hebron, where they began their journey before being carefully crafted in Nablus using techniques practiced for generations. The result is a meaningful collaboration between two Palestinian women-led small businesses committed to preserving culture through functional, everyday design.

At the heart of the collection is Majdlawi fabric , one of Palestine's most recognizable and historically significant textiles. Originating from the village of Al-Majdal (near present-day Ashkelon), Majdlawi fabric is traditionally woven on manual looms and known for its bold stripes and intricate geometric patterns. Historically used in traditional Palestinian dress, particularly for women's garments, Majdlawi weaving reflects centuries of craftsmanship passed down through families. Despite displacement and political hardship, artisans have preserved this textile tradition, ensuring its survival as a living expression of Palestinian identity.

In this collection, Majdlawi fabric is paired with durable drill fabric, woven and constructed using traditional methods that emphasize strength, detail, and authenticity. The aprons and table runners are not simply decorative items-they are designed to be used, lived with, and cherished during daily rituals and special Ramadan gatherings alike.

The limited-edition collection embodies the warmth and hospitality that define Ramadan. As families prepare iftar meals and gather around the table, these pieces serve as both practical kitchen essentials and meaningful cultural statements. They invite individuals and families to carry Palestine into their homes-through food, through tradition, and through shared moments.

By collaborating with another Palestinian woman-owned small business, UrbanPal and Ardi also highlight the power of community and collective entrepreneurship. This partnership supports local artisans, sustains traditional weaving practices, and reinforces the importance of women-led initiatives in preserving cultural heritage.

With limited quantities available, the collection reflects both exclusivity and intention. Each apron and table runner is part of a small batch production, ensuring quality, authenticity, and care in every stitch.

The Ramadan collection will be launching in the coming days. Customers are encouraged to follow UrbanPal on social media for official release details and purchasing information.

This Ramadan, bring a piece of home to your table. Celebrate heritage. Honor craftsmanship. Share stories.