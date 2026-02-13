Plexus Research & Design Introduces A New Way To Follow Active Project Progress Online

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Plexus Research & Design"Plexus Research & Design has launched a dedicated online project updates experience, allowing visitors to track active project progress through its website. The new Glenairy Project Update page highlights milestones and visuals from a residential build in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The initiative supports greater transparency and insight into the firm's architecture and interior design process from concept through construction.

Atlanta, GA - February 13, 2026 - Plexus Research & Design has announced an expanded option for visitors to follow along on current projects through a dedicated updates experience on the company website. The initiative is designed to give clients, collaborators, and design enthusiasts a clearer view of project progress as work develops.

The company's current Glenairy Project Update page highlights ongoing progress for a residential project in Sandy Springs, Georgia, presenting construction-stage milestones and visuals as they are documented. The Glenairy Residence is described as a 5,000 SF, three-story home with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, designed to respond to a steeply sloped site with retaining walls that help integrate the architecture into the landscape.

By offering project updates in a centralized, web-based format, Plexus Research & Design aims to make it easier for audiences to track key phases of work, supporting more informed conversations and a stronger understanding of how design moves from concept to construction.

Plexus Research & Design is an Atlanta architecture firm delivering integrated architecture and interior design services for residential and commercial environments. Supported by a collaborative process and a focus on modern, site-specific outcomes, the firm guides projects from early planning through refined design development. As both an architecture and interior design company in Atlanta, the team supports projects from early planning through refined design development.

Plexus Research & Design provides commercial architecture services shaped by client needs, place, and program requirements, supporting spaces such as workplaces, retail, and other business environments with a focus on function and distinct spatial identity.

The company's residential architecture services are structured to reflect homeowners' lifestyles and visions, balancing modern aesthetics with functional planning for custom builds and tailored home design solutions.

Plexus Research & Design offers interior design services for both residential and commercial projects, including space planning and finish selection to help create environments that are functional, visually compelling, and aligned with how people use a space.

Plexus Research & Design is an Atlanta-based architecture firm focused on engaging interior and architectural environments informed by the context of each project. The firm describes its approach as collaborative and oriented towards design solutions that reflect client goals, lifestyle needs, and the specific conditions of a site.