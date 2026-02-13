Weedmaps Co-Founder Launches The Protein Recipe Network 15 Specialized Sites With 750+ Macro-Verified Recipes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Los Angeles, CA - February 13, 2026 - Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps, today announced the launch of the Protein Recipe Network, a collection of 15 specialized high-protein recipe websites featuring over 750 macro-verified recipes. The network includes dedicated sites for every major category - from protein muffins and protein cookies to meal prep ideas and high-protein meals - all indexed through the central hub at HighProtein.

As the global protein supplement and high-protein food market surpasses $30 billion, millions of fitness-minded consumers struggle to find reliable, macro-accurate recipes. The Protein Recipe Network solves this by offering USDA-verified nutrition data, gram-precise measurements, and category-specific sites that go deep instead of broad.

"Most recipe sites give you a calorie count and call it a day," said Justin Hartfield. "We measure everything in grams, verify against USDA data, and organize recipes so specifically that if you want a chocolate peanut butter protein brownie that's gluten-free with 30g+ protein - you can find exactly that in two clicks."

The Network:

. HighProtein - Central index, 750+ recipes

. MealPrepIdeas - 1,100+ pages, meal prep & store guides

. ProteinMeals - High-protein meal authority

. ProteinMuffins. ProteinCookies. CottageCheeseRecipes. ProteinPancakes. ProteinBrownies. ProteinBars. ProteinBites. ProteinOatmeal. ProteinCheesecake. ProteinPizzas. ProteinPudding. ProteinDonuts. Protein-Bread

Differentiators: Gram-precise measurements, USDA-verified nutrition, diet filters (GF/vegan/keto), ingredient navigation, 30g+ protein threshold, free printable recipe cards.

About the Protein Recipe Network

The Protein Recipe Network is a collection of 15 specialized high-protein recipe websites built by Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps. The network features 750+ macro-verified recipes with USDA nutrition data, covering every category from breakfast to desserts, snacks to savory meals.

